India batter Shubman Gill reached his career best 25th position in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, released on Wednesday, following a half-century in the fourth match of the recently concluded series against West Indies in Lauderhill last week. The 23-year-old Gill has moved up 43 places after scores of 77 and nine in the last two T20Is of the five-match series that the West Indies won 3-2. His previous best in the format was 30th position, attained in February, after he registered India’s highest score in T20Is, an unbeaten 126 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Tickets Up for Sale! Sri Lanka Leg Tickets of Continental Tournament Available for Purchase Online

Gill's opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, with whom he added 165 runs in the fourth match, has also made rapid progress in the latest weekly update, to reach 88th position for his player of the match; effort of 84 not out off 51 deliveries.

Meanwhile, West Indies opener Bandon King's 85 not out off 55 balls has lifted him five places to a career-best 13th position while Kyle Mayers (up two places to 45th) and Shimron Hetmyer (up 16 places to 85th) have also moved up. Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker Hoping To Make an Impression Against India in Upcoming T20I Series

In the rankings for bowlers, West Indies' left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein is up three places to 11th and Jason Holder is up two places to 25th after they bagged two wickets each in the final match while Romario Shepherd's match-winning four-wicket haul has lifted him 20 slots to 63rd position. India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has progressed 23 places to 28th position after grabbing two wickets in the fourth match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2023 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).