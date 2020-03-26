ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Qualifiers Due Before June 30 Postponed Subject to Review Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Dubai, March 26: The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced further action in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. After careful evaluation of the current situation and with the health and well-being of the global cricket family the priority, all ICC qualifying events due to take place before June 30 will be postponed subject to further review, it said in a release.

The decision has been taken in conjunction with Members and in line with the relevant government and public health authority advice. The global health risks, closure of country borders and widespread travel restrictions, means the following ICC events will now be postponed: ICC Test Championship 2019–21 Final Could Be Postponed Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A – Asia - Host Kuwait; 16 – 21 April

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub- Regional Qualifier– Africa – Host South Africa; 27 April – 3 May

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 – Host Namibia; 20 – 27 April

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A – Europe - Host Spain; 16 - 22 May

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 - Host PNG; 9-16 June

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C – Europe - Host Belgium; 10 - 16 June

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B – Asia - Host Malaysia; 26 June – 2 July

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B – Europe- Host Finland; 24 - 30 June

All remaining Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifying events for 2020 are listed below. These events are being continually monitored with relevant stakeholders and Members.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 – Host Scotland – 3-11 July 2020

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League B – Host Uganda – 3 -13 August 2020

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Final - Americas – Host Canada; 18 – 24 August

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Challenge League A – Host Malaysia – 30 September – 10 October

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Final – Europe – Host TBC - September TBC

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 – Host Namibia – September TBC

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 – Host UAE – December TBC

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Final – Africa – Host and dates TBC

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Final - EAP Host and dates TBC

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka between July 3-19 is also being monitored and kept under review.

In addition, after careful evaluation the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan will not be commencing in April as originally planned.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: "In light of the significant global health concerns at the current time and the restrictions on movement imposed by governments across the world, the ICC has taken the decision to postpone all events up until the end of June subject to further review.

"Our commitment to the health and safety of players, officials, staff and fans is our priority when taking these decisions and we must act responsibly in the best interests of all involved and be guided by official advice. We felt that now was the right time to take a prudent decision on these events before further planning is undertaken and to provide clarity to everyone involved.

"Work will continue on contingency plans and options for both men's qualification pathways. We will provide updates in due course on these plans and decisions on the staging of the remaining events this year. I would like to thank all hosts and participating Members for their support and understanding in reaching this position and we are unified in our hopes and intention to get cricket back on as soon as is safe and practical to do so."