International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the full schedule for Women’s World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand. The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will see 31 matches played across 31 days between March 04 and April 03 2022. The tournament was originally to take place in February-March 2021 and was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. It will also become the first global women’s cricket event to be played since the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia in March, 2020. ICC Announces Qualification Process for Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin will host the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The prize money for the showpiece of women’s international cricket will total NZD$5.5million, and all matches will be broadcast live. New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have qualified for the World Cup. The three remaining teams will emerge from the ICC qualifying tournament which will take place from June 26 to July 10, 2021 in Sri Lanka. Pakistan Women's Team to Tour South Africa for 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is in January 2021.

The eight-team round-robin format will see all teams play each other, with the top four teams qualifying for semi-finals. India will open their campaign against a Qualifier on March 06 at Bay Oval, Tauranga.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Schedule

Date Teams Venue March 04, 2022 New Zealand vs Qualifier Bay Oval, Tauranga March 05, 2022 Qualifier vs South Africa University Oval, Dunedin March 06, 2022 Qualifier vs India Bay Oval, Tauranga March 07, 2022 New Zealand vs Qualifier University Oval, Dunedin March 08, 2022 Australia vs Qualifier Bay Oval, Tauranga March 09, 2022 Qualifier vs England University Oval, Dunedin March 10, 2022 New Zealand vs India Seddon Park, Hamilton March 11, 2022 Qualifier vs South Africa Bay Oval, Tauranga March 12, 2022 Qualifier vs India Seddon Park, Hamilton March 13, 2022 New Zealand vs Australia Basin Reserve, Wellington March 14, 2022 South Africa vs England Bay Oval, Tauranga March 14, 2022 Qualifier vs Qualifier Seddon Park, Hamilton March 16, 2022 England vs India Bay Oval, Tauranga March 17, 2022 New Zealand vs South Africa Seddon Park, Hamilton March 18, 2022 Qualifier vs Qualifier Bay Oval, Tauranga March 19, 2022 India vs Australia Eden Park, Auckland March 20, 2022 New Zealand vs England Eden Park, Auckland March 21, 2022 Qualifier vs Qualifier Seddon Park, Hamilton March 22, 2022 India vs Qualifier Seddon Park, Hamilton March 22, 2022 South Africa vs Australia Basin Reserve, Wellington March 24, 2022 South Africa vs Qualifier Basin Reserve, Wellington March 24, 2022 England vs Qualifier Hagley Oval, Christchurch March 25. 2022 Qualifier vs Australia Basin Reserve, Wellington March 26, 2022 New Zealand vs Qualifier Hagley Oval, Christchurch March 27, 2022 England vs Qualifier Basin Reserve, Wellington March 27, 2022 India vs South Africa Hagley Oval, Christchurch March 30, 2022 Semi Final 1 Basin Reserve, Wellington March 31, 2022 Semi Final 2 Hagley Oval, Christchurch April 03, 2022 FINAL Hagley Oval, Christchurch

England Women’s team are the reigning champions as they defeated India in the final of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017. It was England’s fourth title. Australia have won six titles so far, the most in the tournament’s history.

