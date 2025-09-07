Mumbai, September 7: The Women's World Cup is less than a month away, with India and Sri Lanka set to feature in the campaign opener in Guwahati on September 30. India will be looking to lift its maiden title, and batters will look to spearhead the challenge. India has had some top stars performing with the bat and will look to outperform in the upcoming edition of the tournament. Here is a look at the top run-scorers of India in the tournament. Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia in India’s Squad for Australia ODI Series and ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

1. Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj (Photo credit: Instagram @mithaliraj)

The former India captain Mithali is the highest run-scorer for India in the World Cup. In 38 appearances, she has 1,321 runs at 47.17, striking at 67.67 with two centuries and 11 fifties.

2. Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: @BCCIWomen/X)

The current India captain is in the second spot with 876 runs in 26 matches at 51.52 with three centuries and four fifties. She will be looking to lead her side from the front by steering her side to the trophy. Harmanpreet also stands on the verge of becoming just the second Indian to hammer 1000 runs in the World Cup.

3. Anjum Chopra

Anjum Chopra, Indian former cricketer and commentator (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Former India batter Anjum Chopra is in the third spot with 619 runs from 26 matches at an average of 29.47, laced with six half-centuries. Team India Concludes Preparatory Camp in Visakhapatnam Ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

4. Anju Jain

Anju Jain (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Former India wicketkeeper batter Anju Jain comes next in the fourth spot with 570 runs at 28.50, while striking at 43.34.

5. Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana (Photo Credits: @lilbrownykid/X)

The explosive opener Mandhana holds the fifth spot. She has garnered 559 runs at an average of 37.26, including two tons and three fifties.