The Indian team dished out a dominant performance with both bat and ball to be crowned as the inaugural champions of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 tournament, on Sunday, January 29. Batting first, England lost wickets regularly, eventually scoring just 68 runs in 17.1 overs. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra were the star performers, with two wickets each. In response, India chased these runs in 14 overs at the cost of three wickets. This was India's first ICC title in women's cricket. India U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Title-Winning Moment Video: Watch Indian Players' Jubilant Celebrations After Beating England to Win Maiden ICC Trophy.

Watch India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Video Highlights:

IND vs ENG Women's U19 T20 WC final video highlights https://t.co/HuMCQ2EUud — Aamir Salati (@aamirsalati) January 29, 2023

