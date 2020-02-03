If You Know, You Know: Ben Stokes on Virat Kohli’s Phone Conversation Photo

Ben Stokes (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, February 3: A picture doing the rounds where India skipper Virat Kohli is seen talking on the phone has caught, among others, Ben Stokes' attention. And the England all-rounder has brought out his wittest best in a social media post. On Monday, ESPNcricinfo's official Twitter handle shared a photo of Kohli clad in Indian jersey, making a phone call. The skipper was snapped after India recorded a 5-0 T20I series sweep over New Zealand.

"If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him?" the account tweeted. Replying to the picture, Stokes said: "Ben Stokes -- if you know you know" He was referring to an expletive that Kohli has time and again used to express himself on the cricket field. Ben Stokes Does an Ian Botham in the Third Ashes Test at Headingley, Cricket Fraternity Hails the England All-Rounder.

ESPNcricinfo's Tweet

If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him? pic.twitter.com/IKJfe82rpX — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 3, 2020

World Cup hero Ben Stokes, last year, had said that he was "tired" of being mentioned in tweets (especially from Indians) all the time which suggested that Kohli actually pronounced the English all-rounder's name every time he broke into a celebration, which is a cuss word that happens to rhyme with Stokes' name.

