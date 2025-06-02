The International League T20 (ILT20) has decided to cut the salary caps by 20 per cent after avoiding a direct clash with South Africa's premier T20 tournament, SA20, in the 2025-26 season, according to reports. The ILT20's business model relies heavily on a long-term TV deal with Zee TV, the Indian broadcaster. It is worth noting that the ILT20 league has been criticised for its low minimum requirement of only two local UAE players in each team's playing XI. ILT20 2025-26 Schedule Announced; International League T20 Season 4 To Start On UAE National Day.

ILT20 Cut Team Salary Caps by 20 Per Cent

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, ILT20 has cut team salaries by 20 per cent to avoid a direct clash with the SA20 league in the 2025-26 season. The report further added that six franchises have overspent on wages, and some top players will play in the league. However, their salaries will be lower due to a clearer window this year.

The ILT20 will be from December 2 to January 4, 2025, and the tournament will only clash with SA20. The two leagues have directly clashed in their first three seasons. The ESPNcricinfo report further stated that the league is also expected to move to an auction model for the 2025-26 season. It is to be noted that ILT20 had directed signings for the first three seasons. Dubai Capitals Wins ILT20 2025, Clinches Maiden Title After Sikandar Raza's Stellar Cameo Guides Franchise To Victory Over Desert Vipers in Final.

The report added that an auction might take place in September, with franchises in the process of working through their retentions in the meantime. The ILT20's decision to shorten its wage cap might bring an indirect boost to the Big Bash League ahead of its upcoming draft. The BBL has struggled to retain big overseas names, who leave for ILT20 before the knockout stages or skip the BBL league. With ILT20 deciding to cut wages, it might help the BBL.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).