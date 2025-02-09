The Sam Billings-led Dubai Capitals won the third edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) on Sunday. The Dubai Capitals defeated Sam Curran's Desert Vipers in the grand finale of the ILT20 2025 tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Talking about the match, the Desert Vipers made a competitive 189/5 in 20 overs. Max Holden top-scored with 76 runs off 51 deliveries, including 12 fours. Captain Sam Curran played a blistering knock of 62 runs off 33 balls with the help of eight boundaries. While chasing, Dubai Capitals opener Shai Hope scored a crucial 43 runs, and Rovam Powell played a quick knock of 63 runs off 38 deliveries. Towards the end, Sikandar Raza played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 34 runs, which helped Dubai Capitals clinch their maiden ILT20 title. Dubai Capitals Clinch Last Ball Thriller Against Desert Vipers To Reach ILT20 2025 Final.

Dubai Capitals are ILT20 Season Three Champions!

Clutch Player Sikandar Raza!

What a clutch ra uiyooo😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 SIKANDAR RAZA IS THE NAME👺 https://t.co/7zNhWoosIr pic.twitter.com/OgqdxYEUTQ — 𝙃𝙤𝙗𝙞𝙚 𝙗𝙍𝙍𝙤𝙬𝙣 (@The_Oddguy_) February 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)