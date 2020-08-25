England and Pakistan are currently locking horns in Southampton currently at the Ages Bowl Stadium. Now as the Pakistani batsmen were battling it out in the middle, here was one funny incident that happened in the dugout that sent the players ROFL. It was Imam Ul Haq who tumbled off a chair while he was attempting to sit to watch the proceedings of the match. The players who witnessed the incident could not stop laughing. The likes of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan and others were the ones who went ROFL. Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates 3rd Test Day 5.

The video of the entire incident went viral on social media and the fans also went on to have a hearty laugh at the expense of Imam Ul Haq. The day four of the match was suspended earlier than usual with the rains being a spoilsport. By the end of the day, Pakistan had lost a couple of wickets in the form of Shan Masood and Abid Ali. The latter missed out on his half-century by eight points. Now, check out the video shared by the netizens on social media.

Looks like Imam ul Haq is tired of sitting on the bench 😄#ENGvPAK #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/DXnAHf6Ioe — It's Cricket Time (@itscrickettime) August 23, 2020

As of now, the play has been suspended due to the rains. After England made a mammoth of 583 runs, Pakistan got bundled out on 273 runs and the hosts imposed a follow-on. Babar Azam and Azhar Ali are currently batting for Pakistan on the score of four and 29 runs respectively. England currently trails by 210 runs currently.

