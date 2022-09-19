India and Australia face off against each other in the first game of the three-match T20I series. The clash will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on September 20, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams look for a win. So ahead of the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022, we bring you India's likely playing XI for the encounter in Mohali. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2022 Preview.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will open the batting alongside KL Rahul, who is expected to keep his place despite a difficult Asia Cup 2022. Virat Kohli is in sensational form and will come in at number three for the team. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to play at four. India vs Australia 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs AUS Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The team will once again have to choose between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik as their wicket-keepers. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya will be the side's premier all-rounder alongside Axar Patel and Harshal Patel.

The returning Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack and is expected to be supported by either Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal will be the main spinner in the team.

India Likely Playing XI vs Australia 1st T20I 2022.

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar/Bhuvneshwar Kumar

