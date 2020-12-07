India will eye a series clean sweep when they play Australia in the third and final T20I match of the series. India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 8, 2020 (Tuesday). Virat Kohli’s men have already clinched the T20I series and currently hold an unassailable 2-0 lead while Australia will fight to salvage some pride. India won the first match by 11 runs and followed it with a six-wicket victory in the second game to seal a series win. Meanwhile, ere you will find all the key players you must pick in their Dream11 fantasy teams and playing XI for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I match. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup to Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Australia were favourites heading into the T20I series after they beat India 2-1 in the ODIs. But the visitors bounced back in terrific fashion. T Natarajan, who made his India debut in this tour, has been the pick of the Indian bowlers while Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball after coming in as a concussion substitute. KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya were the difference makers for India in the second match. Take a look at five must pick key players for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 team. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020.

KL Rahul

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has been in terrific form in recent time. He scored a match-winning half-century in the first T20I match and also made a valuable 30 off 22 balls in the second game. His 56-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan (52) in just five overs set the platform for India to chase down the big total and seal a series win. Rahul can also be picked as the captain of your Dream11 fantasy team as he brings extra points with his wicket-keeping.

Matthew Wade

Wade made his captaincy debut for Australia in the second game and took them off to a flying start. Wade smashed 58 off just 32 deliveries in the second T20I, which is second-highest T20I score and only second fifty in T20Is. His innings was studded with 10 boundaries and a maximum. Wade’s knock helped Australia set a big total. He will once again be the key for the hosts in the final match.

Hardik Pandya

Pandya is in the form of his life. He had a wonderful IPL 2020 and played an influential role in Mumbai Indians’ fifth IPL title win. Hardik Pandya has carried that form into Australia and has been India’s best batsman down under. He was India’s highest run-scorer in the ODIs and has followed it with a match-winning knock in the second T20I. His 22-ball 40 led India to a six-wicket victory in the second match. Pandya was initially struggling to time the ball but smashed four boundaries in the final two overs to seal the win.

T Natarajan

Since making his debut in the third ODI match, Natarajan has been India’s best bowler. He is the leading wicket-taker in the T20I series with already five wickets to his name. In the second T20I match when most bowlers went for an economy above 10, Natarajan finished with figures of 2/20 in four overs. He gave India the first breakthrough and also controlled the runs at the death.

Moises Henriques

He has been a revelation since making his comeback into the national team. Henriques starred for Australia in the ODI series and has been by far their best player in the T20I series. He took 3/22 in the first T20I and also scored 30 runs in the defeat and followed it with a late cameo in the second game. He is another must-pick player in the Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

