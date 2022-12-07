Shikhar Dhawan, who never forgets to pat his thighs after taking a catch, had them come to his rescue as he attempted to take a catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan during the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022. Hasan top-edged a delivery bowled by Washington Sundar and the ball ballooned up in the air. Dhawan gathered under it but the ball appeared to pass between his hands. But fortunately, it got stuck between his thighs and he ended up completing the catch. Sundar stared at the whole incident while being anxious hoping for Dhawan to take the catch, which he eventually did. Umran Malik Cleans Up Najmul Hossain Shanto with 151 kmph Delivery, Off Stump Goes Cartwheeling! (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan Completes Catch With his Thighs:

