Tall left-arm quick Reece Topley picked up his career-best figures in ODI cricket as England defeated India by 100 runs in the second ODI at Lords on Thursday to level the three-match series at 1-1. After the Indian bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal (4-47) bowled out England for 246, Topley made use of favourable conditions and varied his pace to pick 6-24 in 9.5 overs, the best figures by any England bowler in ODI history as India crashed to 146 all out in 38.5 overs, taking the series to a winner-takes-it-all decider at Manchester on Sunday. Reece Topley Picks 6/24 As England Beat India by 100 Runs in Second ODI at Lord's.

With England finding some nip off the pitch, they were able to keep Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in check with maidens in the first two overs. Topley's show began by taking out Sharma for a ten-ball duck, getting one to come and hit the back pad. Virat Kohli, back in the team after a groin niggle kept him out of the first ODI, looked gorgeous while playing a straight drive, on drive and cover drive against Topley. But the tall left-arm quick came back strongly to take out a scratchy Dhawan, getting him to flick off his gloves and carried behind to Buttler. Babar Azam Advises Virat Kohli to 'Stay Strong' Amid Indian Batsman's Loss of Form.

India continued to wither under pressure as Rishabh Pant smacked a Brydon Carse full toss straight to mid-on. In the next over, left-arm quick David Willey claimed the big scalp of Kohli as he tried to chase a wide ball away from his body and gave an easy catch to Buttler. Suryakumar Yadav tried to get India's chase on track through a 42-run stand with Hardik Pandya. But Topley, coming back for his second spell, made an immediate impact, cramping a fluent Yadav for room and chopped onto his stumps. Meanwhile, check out some stats from IND vs ENG 2nd ODI at Lord's.

# Reece Topley becomes first England bowler in 25 years to take 5 wickets in an ODI at Lord's since Darren Gough in 1997

# Recee Topley registered best bowling figures (6/24) in men's ODIs for England

# Yuzvendra Chahal now has the best bowling figures in ODIs as an Indian at Lord's.

# Mohammed Shami dismissed jos Buttler for fifth time in ODIs.

Pandya then had a brief 28-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, which was snapped by Moeen Ali bowling a wide ball away from the former's hitting arc. By then, Pandya was into the sweep and holed out to square leg. Mohammed Shami played the long handle to perfection, hitting two fours and a majestic lofted six down the ground.



But Topley, brought back for his third spell of the day, got Shami to miscue a fuller slower ball in the air and was caught by a charging mid-on. Liam Livingstone immediately struck with his part-time spin as Jadeja was clean-bowled while going for a flick. Topley claimed his five-fer by castling Yuzvendra Chahal and two balls later, got Prasidh Krishna to edge behind to Buttler to seal a resounding win for England after a ten-wicket thrashing in the first ODI.

