13 Aug, 15:41 (IST)

James Anderson with the wicket now! England manage to pick two quick wickets here early on day two. Ajinkya Rahane is caught in the slips. First slip its is. First ball Rahane faced today and he edged it.

13 Aug, 15:34 (IST)

Breakthrough early on for England. KL Rahul hits it straight to cover fielder. He is disappointed with himself and rightly so. It is a soft dismissal. Rahul just adds two runs to his overnight score.

13 Aug, 14:40 (IST)

Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 at Lord's. India after a superb opening day would like to put England on back-foot further. KL Rahul is unbeaten on 127 and giving him company is Ajinkya Rahane batting on one. The action on day two is about to begin, stay tuned!

India will resume second day's play on an overnight score of 267 for three with KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. Rahul is batting on 127 while Rahane on one. The duo will look to push India's total forward on day two now. England bowlers, on the other hand, have their work cut out as they look to restrict India to a certain total. Stay tuned for IND vs ENG live score updates.

England after opting to bowl were put under pressure by Indian opening pair of Rahul and Rohit Sharma. The duo added 126 runs for the first wicket and did a wonderful job to defy the England bowlers challenge early on. England then managed to pick three wickets before play as called off but not long before Indian batsmen dominated the proceedings. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Highlights.

While Rohit was dismissed on an individual score of 83, Virat Kohli scored 42. Cheteshwar Pujara missed out and managed only nine runs. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson were the only two bowlers who managed to pick at least wicket.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.