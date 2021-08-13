India will resume second day’s play on an overnight score of 267 for three with KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. Rahul is batting on 127 while Rahane on one. The duo will look to push India’s total forward on day two now. England bowlers, on the other hand, have their work cut out as they look to restrict India to a certain total. Stay tuned for IND vs ENG live score updates. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 2 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV and Online.

England after opting to bowl were put under pressure by Indian opening pair of Rahul and Rohit Sharma. The duo added 126 runs for the first wicket and did a wonderful job to defy the England bowlers challenge early on. England then managed to pick three wickets before play as called off but not long before Indian batsmen dominated the proceedings. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Highlights.

🎥 Scenes as @klrahul11 returns to the dressing room after his brilliant 1⃣2⃣7⃣* on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. 👏 👏#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vY8dN3lU0y — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2021

While Rohit was dismissed on an individual score of 83, Virat Kohli scored 42. Cheteshwar Pujara missed out and managed only nine runs. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson were the only two bowlers who managed to pick at least wicket.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.