India and England will eye a series win when they meet for the series finale on March 20 (Saturday). The five-match series is currently tied 2-2 with both teams winning alternate games after England had clinched the opener. Needing a victory to keep the series alive, Virat Kohli’s men beat England by eight runs in the fourth T20I to level the series. That was the first time a team batting first in the series had won a game. England won both their matches by eight wickets while India had won the second game by seven wickets. Ahead of the final game, take a look at the head-to-head, key players from both teams, live telecast and free live streaming details, venue and match timings as well as the probable playing XIs of both teams. Suryakumar Yadav, Bowlers Hailed on Twitter as India Beat England by 8 Runs to Level Series 2–2.

Both teams entered this T20I leg on long series unbeaten runs. Eoin Morgan’s men have won each of their last five T20I series away from home and are unbeaten in their last 10 overall T20I series with the last series defeat coming against India in 2018. India are unbeaten in their last seven T20I series and have lost only one series since the 2016 T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli on Soft-Signal Controversy Says Don't Know Why There Cannot Be an 'I Don't Know' Call for On-field Umpire.

IND vs ENG T20Is Head-To-Head

India and England have faced each other 18 times in Twenty20 internationals and each team have won nine games each. The series decider will also give the winner a slight edge on head-to-head records.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century was crucial in India’s eight-wicket win in the fourth match that helped the side level the series. He will once again be the key for India while captain Virat Kohli, who has played two fine knocks in the first four matches, will be the other key player for the hosts. England will look to Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer to help them seal the series.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Mini Battles

Adil Rashid has dismissed Virat Kohli twice in this series. Their battle will once again be key for both teams. Jos Buttler vs Rahul Chahar will be another key mini-battle for the fifth T20I match.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Venue

The India vs England fifth T20I match will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first four matches of the series were also played at the same venue.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Match Timing

The fifth T20I match between India and England has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss is scheduled to start at 06:30 pm IST.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for England’s tour of India 2021 and will be live telecasting the match. Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England 5th T20I match on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the game online. But fans will need to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England Likely Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

