India (IND) will lock the horns with New Zealand (NZ) in the second T20I of the three-match series on January 29 (Sunday) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Sports City Stadium in Ardonamau, Uttar Pradesh. The second T20I will kick off at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NZ T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND v NZ 1st T20I 2023: 'We Ended Up Giving 25 Runs More Than Par', Says Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand outplayed India in the first T20I of the ongoing series by 21 runs on Friday. The visitors registered their first win of the tour following a clean sweep in the recently held ODI series. Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell smashed half centuries to guide their side to a convincing total of 176 runs. In contrast, India lost early wickets inside the powerplay including that of Shubman Gill. Even though star batter Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya stabilised the innings in the middle, the untimely dismissal of both left team lurching in the middle of the play. The bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar remained the key performer for the team with two crucial wickets and a half century which eventually went in vain. The hosts will aim to bounce back in the upcoming match to keep the series alive.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Devon Conway (NZ), Ishan Kishan (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Washington Sundar (IND), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Hardik Pandya (IND), Mitchell Santner (NZ) could be our all-rounders. MS Dhoni Spotted With Wife Sakshi During IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 in Ranchi (Watch Video).

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Lockie Ferguson (NZ) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Michael Bracewell (NZ) could be named as the captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Washington Sundar (NZ) could be selected as the vice-captain.

