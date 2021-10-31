Poor shot selection, bad bowling and of course choking under pressure was the story last Sunday and Pakistan and things turned out to be no different for Team India against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021. India lost the match by eight wickets and is almost out of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the stat highlights of the match but before that, let's have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

Virat Kohli, as usual, was unlucky with the toss and India shook up the batting lineup at the top owing to the injury of Suryakumar Yadav who remained at the hotel due to a back spasm. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul opened the innings for India, but very soon the left-hander made way to the pavilion. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul followed. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant also could not stay for a long time. Wickets collapsed like a pack of cards and the highest scorer for the team was Ravindra Jadeja who scored 26 runs. India notched up a paltry total of 110 runs on the board.

The total seemed to be quite a cakewalk for the team. The Kiwis did lose a couple of wickets but won the game comprehensively by 8 wickets. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights of the match.

#Ish Sodhi most number of wickets in India against T20Is. He now has 18 wickets against men in Blue.

#Trent Boult scalps 50th wicket against India.

India still has three matches to go to make way into the semi-finals of the tournament. Virat Kohli will be looking for a change of fortunes in his last assignment.

