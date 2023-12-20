Gqeberha, December 20: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram was mighty pleased over his team’s eight-wicket triumph over India in the second ODI at St. George’s Park on Tuesday night, saying it was a much better overall performance from his team after being outplayed at the series opener in Johannesburg. Rinku Singh Scalps His Maiden International Wicket, Achieves Feat By Dismissing Rassie van der Dussen During IND vs 2nd ODI 2023.

After pacer Nandre Burger took 3/30, while Keshav Maharaj and Beuran Hendricks picked 2/51 and 2/34 respectively to bowl out India for 211, left-handed opener Tony de Zorzi smashed a superb 119 not out off 122 balls, laced with nine fours and six sixes, to chase down the total in 42.3 overs.

“A lot better than a couple of days ago. Much better overall performance. Much better with the ball and in the field. It was going around when the openers went out to bat. They (Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks) put up a 100-run partnership and set up the game - that was great.”

“That was not an acceptable performance. We let ourselves down in the first game. Strong emphasis to chase well, and the mindset was to chase it down well. Much more confident unit, I would assume, after this game,” said Markram after the match ended.

Talking of Burger, who also got an IPL deal of INR 50 lakhs from the Rajasthan Royals in Tuesday’s auction, Markram said, “The breeze played a bit of a factor. It was a fresh wicket so we expected it to go around. Nandre was being wasted from that end, thought he might as well bowl from the other end and throw rockets.”

“It was fairly simple otherwise - bowl in the right areas and get the most out of the wicket. Not too sure (about the par score). Always felt we were in the game with the ball. It was a tough wicket to bat on but if you applied yourself, you could get big runs. Maybe high 200s (was a par score).”

Speaking of de Zorzi, who was playing just his fourth ODI, Markram commented, “It was huge for him. To put in a performance like that, to remain not out at the end and to remember how the crowd was to him, we were pretty much in awe. It was fantastic to watch. Hopefully the first of many for him, and the dressing room enjoyed it.” Tony De Zorzi's Century, Nandre Burger's Three-Wicket Haul Power South Africa to Eight Wicket Win Over India in 2nd ODI, Hosts Level Series 1-1.

The ODI series between India and South Africa stands at 1-1, and is now headed towards the decider at Paarl on Thursday.

