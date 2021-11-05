India and Scotland played against each other at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that that the Men in Blue outplayed their opponents in all the departments of the game. With this, team India was back on the winning track after losing the first two games at the T20 World Cup 2021. A plethora of records was broken by the players and we shall be bringing to you the stat highlights of the match. But before that, let's have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. India vs Scotland Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37.

So birthday boy Virat Kohli won the toss for the first time in the tournament and elected to bowl. They bundled out Scotland on the score of 85 runs. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja both scalped three wickets each. The remaining job was done by Jasprit Bumrah who walked away with a couple of wickets and Ravi Ashwin got one. Now it was Indian batters' turn to give out their best. KL Rahul scored a fine half-century and the Indian team achieved the total with 81 balls to spare. Now, let's have a look at the long stats of the game.

#George Munsey surpassed the milestone of 1,500 runs in T20I.

#Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Yuzvendra Chahal to become the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

#Ravindra Jadeja bowled career-best figures of 3/15.

#Mohammad Shami also bowled career-best figures of 3/15.

#Scotland registered the second-lowest total of 85 runs in T20 World Cup 2021.

#KL Rahul scored the fastest half-century in T20 World Cup 2021. He scored 50 runs from 18 balls.

#KL Rahul slammed 14th half-century in T20Is.

#India scores 82 runs in the powerplay, which is the highest in T20 World Cup 2021.

#This was India’s most comprehensive win with the most number of balls to spare in T20Is.

With this, India now stands on number three of the Group B points table ahead of Afghanistan. India will next play against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2021 on November 8, 2021.

