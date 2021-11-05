After losing a couple of games in the T20 World Cup 2021, Virat Kohli and his men are back on the winning track. They won against Afghanistan by 66 runs and finally got their first win on the points table. Now the team faces Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall bring to you the live updates of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game below. So, in the match against Afghanistan, Team India looked in total control. IND vs AFG Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021.

The top-order fired and then the rest contributed with runs. The batting was so good that India posted the highest total of T20 World Cup 2021 on the board. As the team faces Scotland in the do-or-die fixture as their hops to qualify in the semi-finals hang loose. All thanks to the back-to-back losses against Pakistan by 10 wickets and New Zealand by 5 wickets. India will have to win this contest by a comprehensive margin to increase their chances for the semis.

Scotland so far has been winless in the Super 12 stage. They have played three games and could not register a win in any of these games and it would be safe to say that team Scotland too is hungry for a win. Let's see how the match pans out for both sides.