Following satisfying 1-0 win against hosts, West Indies, in the two-match Test series, India turn their attention towards the limited-overs format as they begin their preparations for the upcoming 50-over ODI world cup. For India, this series serves as the perfect platform for the ICC Cricket World Cup hosts to try out different combinations and see which players are to be taken for the mega event. India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023: ‘Express Yourself’ Ajinkya Rahane's Message for Yashasvi Jaiswal Ahead of Potential Debut.

Coming into the ODI series, the Rohit Sharma-led side would look to carry on its winning form and build a formidable unit ahead of the showpiece event. The upcoming series could see the return of some players like Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and, Hardik Pandya. The series could also see India use players like Sanju Samson to create tested player pool for the grand stage. With a formidable top-order and presence of experience bowlers, India clearly looks the favourite to win the series.

For hosts, West Indies, the series provides them with a chance to play positive brand of cricket after falling short of reaching the World Cup. Following a disappointing performance in the World Cup qualifiers and in the Test series, West Indies will aim to play good in the upcoming ODI. The team has players in the ranks of Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, and Shimron Hetmyer, who can turn the tide of the game with their aggressive batting. When it comes down to the unit’s bowling department, the attack seems to appear a lot weaker with the lack of proper spin bowlers but the team’s pacers can compensate for that.

IND vs WI Head-to-Head Records in ODI Cricket

India and West Indies have faced each other 139 times in ODIs, with the former having an edge with 70 victories. West Indies have won 63 matches and four matches got abandoned and two were drawn. Rohit Sharma Turns Reporter! Indian Captain Interviews Deputy Ajinkya Rahane Ahead of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 Key Players

Virat Kohli

Hardik Pandya

Shimron Hetmyer

Kyle Mayers

India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 Mini-Battles

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI offers fans a chance to watch many mini-battles in store. Virat Kohli vs Alzarri Joseph is a contest fans would be looking forward to.

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs West Indies series and the live telecast of the 1st ODI would be available on DD Sports. Fans, who wish to watch live streaming of the match can do so on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. JioCinema would also provide live streaming of the match

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 Likely Playing XIs:

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad/Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson/Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

West Indies Likely XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell (vc), Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Romario Shephard, Oshane Thomas, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph

