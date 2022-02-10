India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will face off against each other in the third and final game of the three-match One-Day International series. The IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11, 2022 (Friday). Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below for details. India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Rohit Sharma Wins First Series As Full-Time Captain.

India have won the series and lead it 2-0 heading into the final match and the Rohit Sharma-led outfit will be hoping for a whitewash. Meanwhile, West Indies’ batting has been their downfall on this tour and they will hope that they can give a much better account of themselves compared to the first two games.

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Rishabh Pant (IND) can be your wicketkeeper.

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND) and Suryakumar Yadav (IND) can be the batters.

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard (WI) and Jason Holder (WI) can be the all-rounders in your IND vs WI Dream11 team.

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Alzarri Joseph (WI), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Kemar Roach (WI) and Akeal Hossain (WI) can compose the bowling attack.

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Kieron Pollard (WI), Jason Holder (WI), Alzarri Joseph (WI, Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Kemar Roach (WI) and Akeal Hossain (WI)

Shikhar Dhawan (IND) can be the captain of your IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team while Jason Holder (WI) can be selected as the vice-captain.

