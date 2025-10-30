India are in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025! The Women in Blue have beaten the defending champions and this is, a massive, massive win for the Harmanpreet Kaur and co in their home World Cup! India now will meet South Africa in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on November 2! Jemimah Rodrigues, take a bow! You absolute champion, you superstar! This innings is surely going to go down in history as one of India's best in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and history has been made tonight. Australia lose their first Women's World Cup game since the 2017 semi-final. And once again, it is India! The celebrations will go long into the night as India make the final. What a match this has been! Phoebe Litchfield put Australia well and truly on top earlier on with a scintillating 119 and powered by Ellyse Perry (77) and Ashleigh Gardner (63), Australia scored 338. This was a good total from India's perspective as Australia looked set to get around 380-400 at one point of time. India did not get off to the best of starts, with Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24) departing inside the first powerplay. Then came a mammoth 167-run partnership between Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, which slowly shifted the momentum of the game in India's favour. Harmanpreet Kaur departed for a well-made 89 but Deepti Sharma (24) and Richa Ghosh (26) did not let Australia bounce back and regain control. Australia dropped multiple catches and in the end, it proved to be too costly. The IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final is on November 2.
This is getting close! India need 23 runs in 18 balls now and all eyes would be on Jemimah Rodrigues, who has batted so, so well today. Amanjot Kaur can also tonk a few and India would believe that they can pull this off!
OUT! Another wicket at a crucial time as Annabel Sutherland removes Richa Ghosh! India still need 29 runs in 24 balls and do we have another twist in this game? Richa Ghosh c Kim Garth b Annabel Sutherland 26(16)
India can sense that they are close! 34 runs are needed in 30 balls and this is absolute magic out there for Jemi Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh! India are in control and Australia need to find a way to bounce back with not many runs left to defend!
HUNDRED for Jemimah Rodrigues! What a knock this has been from the right-hander! Dropped earlier on, she has shown why she is such a crucial player for India. The right-hander has kept India in this chase here and has not celebrated this hundred, knowing that the job is not yet done!
OUT! Deepti Sharma is run out! This wicket has come at a crucial time and it has come through a run out! Deepti Sharma misjudged the run, it was never going to be a single and ended up falling short at the striker's end with Alyssa Healy collecting Kim Garth's throw to take out the bails. Deepti Sharma run out (Kim Garth/Alyssa Healy) 24(17)
We are getting into the last 10 overs of this chase and India need 82 runs to win off 60 balls. This match has turned out to be a superb one and India have fought back incredibly well after that onslaught by Phoebe Litchfield and Ash Gardner and Ellyse Perry knocks. India are in control while Australia will look to slow down the flow of runs.
OUT! Annabel Sutherland has finally broken this partnership and this is big moment in this match! The Indian captain, who was looking so so good miscued the pull shot and Ash Gardner does incredibly well to take a spectacular catch! Could this be a turning point? Harmanpreet Kaur c Ashleigh Gardner b Annabel Sutherland 89(88)
India are in complete control of this chase here, with 113 runs needed off the remaining 15 overs. One would expect India to get past the finish line with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues batting this way. Harmanpreet Kaur especially has been superb in the past few overs and her acceleration has actually shifted the momentum totally in India's favour. Australia are under pressure big time here and need a way to break this partnership.
Australia are under pressure as Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues' partnership has started to shift gears now. Harmanpreet Kaur in particular has been on the charge in the last few overs and now, India might start to believe that they can go all the way. The Harmanpreet Kaur-Jemimah Rodrigues partnership is now the highest vs India in ICC Women's World Cups!
India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India women's national cricket team are facing defending champions, Australia women's national cricket team, in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament. The India Women vs Australia Women semi-final match is being held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. You can check the India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final match scorecard here. The winner of the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final will face the South Africa women's national cricket team in the final, scheduled to be played on November 2. Shafali Verma Believes Her Unexpected Call-Up to India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Squad for Semifinal Against Australia Was Destined by Fate.
Both teams enter the high-stakes contest with major injury updates dominating the build-up. For India, the big setback came with their opener, Pratika Rawal, ruling out the remainder of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury during the group stage match against the Bangladesh women's national cricket team. In Pratika Rawal's place, Shafali Verma has been drafted into the squad. It's a surprise return for the aggressive batter, who had not played in the ODI setup for over a year and was not in the original list of standby players for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.
The defending champions, on the other hand, will be relieved after their captain, Alyssa Healy, passed a fitness test after missing out on the last two group games against England and South Africa. Healy suffered a minor calf strain but showed encouraging signs during training ahead of the semi-final match against Women in Blue. Australia are chasing a record-extending eighth World Cup title. Meanwhile, India will be eager to upset the odds and reach their first final since the 2017 edition. India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: How To Watch IND-W vs AUS-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?
IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Squads
India Women's National Cricket Team: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry
Australia Women's National Cricket Team: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll