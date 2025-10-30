India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India women's national cricket team are facing defending champions, Australia women's national cricket team, in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament. The India Women vs Australia Women semi-final match is being held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. You can check the India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final match scorecard here. The winner of the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final will face the South Africa women's national cricket team in the final, scheduled to be played on November 2. Shafali Verma Believes Her Unexpected Call-Up to India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Squad for Semifinal Against Australia Was Destined by Fate.

Both teams enter the high-stakes contest with major injury updates dominating the build-up. For India, the big setback came with their opener, Pratika Rawal, ruling out the remainder of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury during the group stage match against the Bangladesh women's national cricket team. In Pratika Rawal's place, Shafali Verma has been drafted into the squad. It's a surprise return for the aggressive batter, who had not played in the ODI setup for over a year and was not in the original list of standby players for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

The defending champions, on the other hand, will be relieved after their captain, Alyssa Healy, passed a fitness test after missing out on the last two group games against England and South Africa. Healy suffered a minor calf strain but showed encouraging signs during training ahead of the semi-final match against Women in Blue. Australia are chasing a record-extending eighth World Cup title. Meanwhile, India will be eager to upset the odds and reach their first final since the 2017 edition. India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: How To Watch IND-W vs AUS-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?

IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Squads

India Women's National Cricket Team: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry

Australia Women's National Cricket Team: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll