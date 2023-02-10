The eighth edition of Women's T20 World Cup 2023, scheduled to get underway on February 10, will stage the biggest battle of the tournament in the group stage between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on February 12 at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The two teams have always maintained high-intensity drama on the field and as expected, the upcoming clash will also be a blockbuster. The two teams have faced 13 times before in the shortest format. The latest clash between the two in T20 Asia Cup 2022 saw Pakistan outclassing India. However, India still dominate the head-to-head record with 10 out of 13 wins. Pakistan emerged victorious only three times. Ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in the last five T20 internationals. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

IND-W vs PAK-W, 07 Oct 2022: Pakistan won by 13 runs

In match number 13 of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bat first. Despite the early efforts of Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar to dismiss the top order inside powerplay, a sensational unbeaten knock by Nida Dar in the middle guided Pakistan Women to an average total of 137 runs. Captain Bisma Maroof remained the second-highest run scorer after making 32 off 35 balls. While chasing, India Women kept losing wickets at regular intervals courtesy to collective bowling effort by green shirts. Nashra Sandhu removed both the openers, Sabbhineni Meghana and Smriti Mandhana and later got rid off Radha Yadav at lower order. Nida Dar also scalped two crucial wickets of Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to hamper India's run chase further. At one point, Richa Ghosh's arrival on the crease brought back hope in the Indian camp when she smashed 26 off just 13 balls. However, Sadia Iqbal got Richa Ghosh caught when India needed 17 off 8 balls. Soon after Richa's dismissal, Aiman Anwer bowled Rajeshwari Gayakwad out as India lost by 13 runs.

IND-W vs PAK-W, 31 July 2022: India won by 8 wickets

The fifth group stage match in the T20 Tournament of 2022 Commonwealth Games saw Pakistan women electing to bat first after winning the toss. Batting first, Pakistan Women were bundled on a sub-par total of 99 runs due to some magnificent effort by Indian bowling, including three run-outs as well. Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav each scalped two wickets. Pakistani opener Muneeba Ali was the only batter to face the most number of balls and remained the top scorer with 32 off 30 balls. In response, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana displayed her batting mastery and remained unbeaten on 63 off 42, guiding her team to a win by eight wickets and 38 balls remaining. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket's Mega Event.

IND-W vs PAK-W, 11 Nov 2018: India won by 7 wickets

In the fifth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018/19, India Women invited Pakistan to bat first after winning the toss. India pulled off two crucial run-outs at the top to put early pressure on Pakistan. However, skipper Bisma Maroof and Nida Dar smashed half-centuries to steer Pakistan Women to a decent total of 133 runs. In response, an opening stand of 73 runs between Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana gave India a solid start in the run chase. Skipper Bisma Maroof finally broke the sensational partnership scalping Smriti Mandhana's wicket. Later, after her tremendous knock of 56 runs, Mithali Raj was also dismissed by Diana Baig. However, Jemimah Rodrigues, along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur further guided the team to finsih line as India won by seven wickets and six balls remaining. Team India ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Squad and Match List: Get IND-W Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

IND-W vs PAK-W, 09 June 2018: India won by 7 wickets

Pakistan Women elected to bat first in the 13th match of the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup 2018. Batting first, Pakistan Women looked barely motivated to score runs as the Bisma Maroof-led team was restricted to a meagre total of 72 runs by an outstanding Indian bowling performance. Ekta Bisht delivered the finest spell of 3/14. The highest contribution in the final total was from Sana Mir, who added 20 runs off 38 balls. In response, India Women faced two early shocks in the form of Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma as both were bowled out on golden ducks by Anam Amin. However, with not a lot to chase, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur stitched 75 run partnership to guide India to a victory by seven wickets and 23 balls remaining. Team Pakistan ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Squad and Match List: Get PAK-W Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

IND-W vs PAK-W, 04 Dec 2016: India won by 17 runs

In the final of the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup 2016/17, India Women won the toss and elected to bat first. An impactful knock of 73 off 65 by Mithali Raj at the top aided India Women to post a decent total of 121 runs on the board, while the wickets kept falling from other side. Anam Amin scalped two wickets, whereas Sana Mir and Sadia Yousuf took a wicket apiece. Later, Pakistan women were restricted to 104 runs. Bisma Maroof top scored 25 off 26, whereas Javeria Khan added 22 runs. Ekta Bisht scalped two wickets whereas, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Anuja Patil and Preeti Bose took one wicket each as India won by 17 runs.

