India and South Africa will be taking on each other in three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs) starting January 19, 2022 (Wednesday). The ODI schedule includes three IND vs SA fixtures with match timings IST and venue details. You can download India vs South Africa ODI schedule 2022 for free in PDF format. This is the second phase of highly-publicised India’s Tour of South Africa that kicked off with the three-match Test series. The home side produced a scintillating performance against the World No. 1 Test side to win the series 2-1. But it’s a new ball game, and both sides will play to their best potential to claim dominance in the 50-over format series. While Proteas will look to continue with the winning momentum, Team India will want to avenge the Test series defeat. Fans searching for important details such as India vs South Africa 2022 ODI live streaming, TV channels and overall broadcast in India will find all the relevant information here.

