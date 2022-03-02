After humbling Sri Lanka in the T20Is, India would look to carry on a similar kind of dominance in the two-match Test series, the first of which gets underway at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on March 4. The first Test would be significant for quite a few reasons. First, it would be former captain Virat Kohli's 100th Test match, an achievement, which would see him join an elite list of cricketers. Secondly, it would be the start of a new era as Rohit Sharma would be making his Test captaincy debut after being made an all-format skipper some time ago. IND vs SL 2022: Virat Kohli Could Join An Elite List Of Indians During His 100th Test

Also, the Indian cricket team would be witness a relatively young middle-order without the likes of veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. The duo have been dropped from the side after a string of poor performances and this is an indication that the team management are planning on having some young Indian talent get opportunities going ahead. Having said that, it would be interesting to see how the middle-order is designed. Virat Kohli’s 100th Test: Team India Greats Share Good Wishes for Star Batter Ahead of His Landmark Match (Watch Video)

In KL Rahul's absence, Mayank Agarwal looks set to open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. The number three slot could go to someone like a Shubman Gill, or even the in-form Shreyas Iyer, the latter having had a very successful start to his Test career. Kohli is the obvious pick at number four and Hanuma Vihari would follow him at five. Rishabh Pant, after a deserved break, would once again aim to make the most of this opportunity at number six.

Now, the bowling combination that India would go in would also be interesting. With Mohali being a pace-friendly pitch upfront, India can opt for a four-pronged pace attack with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav and have Ravindra Jadeja as the only spinner. But that is unlikely to happen as Indian tracks generally become spin-friendly with the progression of a Test match. That factor might just lead India to have someone with the experience and guile of Ravichandran Ashwin.

India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill/Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

