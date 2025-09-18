India national cricket team will take on Oman national cricket team in the last group match of the Asia Cup 2025. This is the third match both teams will play in the Asia Cup 2025. India were drafted in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman and UAE. India secured a sensationally dominant victory against UAE and Pakistan while Oman lost against the same two oppositions. India are the favourites to win the Asia Cup 2025 and they will be a big challenge for Oman to get something from the game. India on the other hand, will be looking to plug any gaps they have in this game. One of their aims will be to have Shubman Gill scoring some runs and the other would be to test the fitness and rhythm of their bowlers on the bench like Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. ICC Mulling Action Against Pakistan For Violation Of Multiple Rules Prior To Their Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE: Report.

India has prioritised having maximum quality in their side in the first two matches of the Asia Cup 2025. They have went with an out of the box combination to ensure that. Sanju Samson has been demoted down the order to backload some power alongside Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya as Sanju is good against pace and the big grounds of UAE can be a problem for the lower order batters who have to start hitting from the moment they are in the crease. The first two games have provided good batting time to Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma but Sanju and Hardik are yet to get some batting. In the match against Oman, India will want to ensure, they get enough balls to stay prepared for the next set of games.

Batting

With two wins under their belt, India are likely to maintain the same combination in terms of batting. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will continue as the team's openers with Abhishek being the aggressor. Although Shubman Gill is yet to get a big score, he is assured to have a long run. The middle order will have Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel maintaining the right- and left-hand combination throughout. Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya are yet to bat in the competition so far and will seek game time. India has went with the option to have more batters to continue aggressive play throughout the innings.

Bowling

Despite the packed batting lineup. India's strength has been their bowling which reflected in their both games against UAE and Pakistan. The conditions in UAE and the big grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi support spinners and India has jumped on the opportunity by adding two quality spinners in Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav up their ranks. With all-rounder Axar Patel completing the troika, it is a very difficult attack oppositions are troubling to get away. Although Kuldeep Yadab has won the man of the match award in both games, India might consider the option to rest him along with premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and test the shape Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh is in. When is India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue of Another IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

India's Likely XI for Asia Cup 2025 vs Oman

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

