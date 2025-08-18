The India national cricket team selectors will have a meeting in Mumbai on August 19 to pick the squad for the Asia Cup 2025. In a surprising/ shocking turn of events, as per a report in Cricbuzz, star players Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are likely to be left out of the squad/ rested for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The talented batter and the fierce pacer were excellent in the recently concluded IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, but Team India selectors are thinking otherwise. Shubman Gill’s Old Clip Goes Viral After Childhood Dream Comes True As Team India's Test Captain Slams Record-Breaking 269 During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

As reported, the selectors are thinking of sticking with the current T20I pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as the openers. So, the Test side captain, Shubman Gill, might not make it inside the team. While there happens to be room for a third/ substitute opener, the side might back Yashasvi Jaiswal for the role. Shubman Gill scored 754 runs, batting in all ten innings in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. But that was Test cricket, Asia Cup 2025 will be T20Is, so the stats might not be a point of consideration. Gill was also the fourth-highest run scorer in IPL 2025, scoring 650 in total. But a majority came as opener, and the slot seems booked for T20Is in the Indian squad for now.

Mohammed Siraj was also a top performer in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, scalping 23 wickets, the highest. But he might not make it to Team India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana seem to be better seasoned for the shortest format, and they might be selected ahead of Siraj for the T20Is. Aaqib Javed Confident of Pakistan Beating India in Asia Cup 2025 As PCB Announces Squad for Continental Tournament and UAE Tri-Series 2025, Says 'Inke Andar Itni Ability Hai Ki...' (Watch Video).

Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be hosted from September 9, 2025, with the final match set to be played on September 28. The matches will be played in T20I format, between eight nations, divided into two groups. The Men in Blue are seeded with Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE. The Indian cricket team will play the hosts in their first game on September 10.

