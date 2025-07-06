The India national cricket team registered their biggest win in away test matches after crushing the England national cricket team by 336 runs at Edgbaston on July 6. With this victory, the Shubman Gill-led side shattered the previous 318-win victory against the West Indies national cricket team during the Antigua Test in 2019. The Indian cricket team also registered their maiden win at Edgbaston against England in the longest format. Shubman Gill's Team India became the first Asian side to win a Test match in Birmingham against the Three Lions. This was also the first win for the 25-year-old Shubman Gill as India's Test skipper. England Squad for IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Announced: Gus Atkinson Returns As Three Lions Name 16-Member Squad After Suffering 336-Run Defeat at Edgbaston.

Biggest Away Test Win for Team India!

𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐨𝐰! 👊 This maiden Test victory at Edgbaston took some time coming but when it did, it created history! 🔥#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/McBKZU5Z4J — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2025

