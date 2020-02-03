India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Dream11 Team Prediction in ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for IN-U19 vs PK-U19 1st Super League Semi-Final Clash

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India U19 will take on Pakistan U19 in the first super-league semi-final match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. The match will be played on February 4 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Well, an Indo-Pak clash is always a high-voltage encounter irrespective of the divisions and with a place in the World Cup final in stakes, both the sides are expected to leave no stones unturned in order to clinch a victory in the knock-out game. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders and wicket-keepers for IN-U19 vs PK-U19 match. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head-to-Head Record in Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Speaking of both the side’s road to the semi-finals, the Priyam Garg-led India were placed in Group A where they won all their three matches. Extending their good run, they also defeated Australia U19 in quarter-finals by 74 runs to book a place in the semis. Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi have been the stand-out performers for the Boys in Blue.

On the other hand, Pakistan were placed in Group C where they won two matches while their clash against Bangladesh washed out due to rain. In the quarter-finals, the Farhan Zakhil and Co defeated Afghanistan U19 by six wickets to set-up a semi-final clash against the arch-rivals.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19, ICC U19 CWC 2020, Super League Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket Keeper – The wicket-keepers for your Dream11 team should be Dhruv Jurel (IN-U19) and Rohail Nazir (PK-U19).

India U19 vs Pakistan U19, ICC U19 CWC 2020, Super League Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – The four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Yashasvi Jaiswal (IN-U19), Priyam Garg (IN-U19), Mohammad Huraira (PK-U19), Haider Ali (PK-U19).

India U19 vs Pakistan U19, ICC U19 CWC 2020, Super League Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – The all-rounder for your Dream11 team should be Shubhang Hegde of India U19.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19, ICC U19 CWC 2020, Super League Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Ravi Bishnoi (IN-U19), Kartik Tyagi (IN-U19), Atharva Ankolekar (IN-U19) and Abbas Afridi (PK-U19).

India U19 vs Pakistan U19, ICC U19 CWC 2020, Super League Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dhruv Jurel (IN-U19), Rohail Nazir (PK-U19), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IN-U19), Priyam Garg (IN-U19), Mohammad Huraira (PK-U19), Haider Ali (PK-U19), Shubhang Hegde (IN-U19), Ravi Bishnoi (IN-U19), Kartik Tyagi (IN-U19), Atharva Ankolekar (IN-U19) and Abbas Afridi (PK-U19).

Indian pacer Kartik Tyagi breathed fire in the quarter-finals and hence, should be selected as the captain. While Yashasvi Jaiswal will be a good pick for vice-captain.