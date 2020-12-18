Team India were brilliant on Day 2 of the 1st Day-Night Test against Australia as the visitors now hold the upper hand in the game. On stumps, India have a 62-run lead and are looking good to set a tough score for the Australians to chase. Ravichandran Ashwin was sensational on the day as the hosts struggled against him and as a result, conceded a lead for the first time in a Pink-ball Test. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 2 Highlights.

Australia needed less than a half-hour to wrap up the Indian innings at the start of the day but that was all for the hosts as Indian bowlers dominated. Mathew Wade and Joe Burns weathered the first 10 overs but once their partnership was broken, the visitors amped up the pressure as Australian batsmen crumbled and found themselves 79-5 at one stage.

However, captain Tim Paine brought some stability back to the Australian innings but it wasn’t enough as the 36-year-old lacked support from the other hand. Paine scored a fighting half-century but couldn’t avoid his side from falling behind in the game. Australia, however, managed to get an early wicket but couldn’t make any further progress as they were frustrated by night-watchman Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from the day.

# India lead by 62 runs at the end of Day 2

# Australia were bowled out for 191 runs

# Matthew Wade opened the batting for Australia, something he hasn’t done in 237 First-Class games

# For the first time in this century, Australia took 28 balls to score their first run in a Test innings

# Steve Smith hasn’t scored a Test century in 11 innings. His longest century drought since 2013

# This is the first time in eight day-night Tests Australia have failed to secure a first innings lead

# Ravi Ashwin (4/55*) has recorded his third-best Test figures outside Asia

# Tim Paine scored his eighth Test half-century

India are on the front foot in the game and will be looking to round off and record a historic win in the first Day-Night Test match between the team, Meanwhile, Australia will hope to put this day behind them and come again with added motivation to come back into the encounter.

