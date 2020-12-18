After a slow start to the first India vs Australia Test, visitors India at close of play on day one at the Adelaide Oval were 233 for six. Australia picked wickets late in the day to end things on a high note. Virat Kohli was top-scorer for his team as he registered his 23rd half-century in Tests. Opting to bat first India lost opening batsman Prithvi Shaw in the very first over. The right-handed batsman was out for a duck for the first time in his career. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 2 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary on Prasar Bharati.

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara then steadied Indian batting but the former was dismissed before the lunch break. Pujara then added 68 runs for the third wicket with Kohli. Australia then separated the two by removing Pujara. India then found another valuable partnership as Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane added 88 runs for the fourth wicket. Twitterati React After India Lose Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari in Third Session of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 Day 1.

India then lost the plot in the third and final session of the day. Kohli’s was then run-out on an individual score 74 and soon after that India lost Rahane and Hanuma Vihari in quick succession. At stumps, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravi Ashwin were the two unbeaten batsmen for India. On day two, visitors will be hoping to push forward their first innings total.

