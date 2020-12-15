Australia face yet another injury concern ahead of the first Test against India as Steve Smith walked out of the recent practice session due to a sore back. According to Cricbuzz, the top-ranked Test batsman sustained a sore back while reaching down the pink ball. He was late to Tuesday’s training session, and he even didn’t bat at all. The 31-year-old, instead, went through some warm-ups before walking off to the field uncomfortably with the physio beside him. With only a couple of days left for the Pink-ball Test in Adelaide, the home team will be hoping Smith to attain full fitness by the start of the match. Take a Look at Full List of Injured Players ahead of 1st India vs Australia Test.

Notably, the Aussies are already dented with multiple injury and Smith’s ouster will be the last thing they want. Veteran opener David Warner is already out of the opening fixture with a hamstring injury while Will Pucovski – who sustained a concussion in the first practice match – will also not feature in the first game. Also, Cameron Green is recovering from concussion as well and will make his potential Test debut after clearing the fitness Test. At this point in time, however, Smith’s fitness status will be the biggest concern for hosts. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Preview.

Here's How Steve Smith Walked Out Of Training Session!!

Steve Smith was a notable absentee during Australia’s warm up. Walked out later and then left with the physio #AusvIND pic.twitter.com/09LynJ9rGD — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 15, 2020

The Aussies will indeed be left with a fragile batting line-up if Smith doesn’t recover before the first game. Matthew Wade is set to open the innings in Warner’s absence with out-of-form Joe Burns or Marcus Harris partnering him. Although Marnus Labuschagne has made a name for himself, Travis Head and Tim Paine have to deliver with the bat.

