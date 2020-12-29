India are on top in the 2nd Test against Australia after the competition of Day 3. The two teams will now continue their clash on Day 4 on December 29, 2020 (Tuesday) at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG). The hosts currently hold a 2-run lead and have a score of 133/6 on the board with Pat Cummins and Cameron Green still in the middle. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of INS vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 can scroll down below for more details. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Day 3 Stat Highlights: All-Round Ravindra Jadeja Puts Visitors in Control.

Batting has been the major point of concern for Australia during the Test series and the fragility was once again on display as India ran through the hosts, leaving them helpless on the day. However, Green and Cummins have put up some fight but need to play a sensational knock if they are to somehow stop India from leveling the series, which is looking highly unlikely on the account of three days of play.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 4 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Australia 2nd Test day 4 will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match will be live from December 29, 2020 (Monday) with day 4 starting at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 4 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia Test series on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21. So fans can watch day 4 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test match live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The Test matches will not be live on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will live telecast the game in Hindi.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 4 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Australia, live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd Test will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream day 4 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 4 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs Australia 2nd Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 4 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the radio commentary.

