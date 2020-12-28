India are in total control in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). At the close of play on day three, Australia were 133 for six, effectively two for six. After India 326, Australia got off to a poor start in their second innings and were reduced to 99 for six. India secured a valuable first innings lead of 131 runs as they continue to maintain the upper hand in the match. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Day 3 Highlights.

India resumed the day’s play on an overnight score of 277 for five with Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. Rahane could add just eight runs to his overnight total before being run-out. Jadeja then completed his half-century but India suffered a collapse and lost five wickets for just 32 runs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane’s Gesture Towards Ravindra Jadeja After Being Involved in a Run Out Receives Praise from Fans.

However, India bowlers made a good start and picked wickets early on. With a cushion of 131 runs lead, Indian bowlers made life tough for the hosts. Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj picked a wicket apiece while Jadeja struck twice, thus complimenting his valuable 57 with the bat. Meanwhile, here’s a look at some stat highlights from day three.

# Nathan Lyon is now fourth on the list of most wickets at home for Australia in Tests, he surpasses Craig McDermott.

# Since October 2016 Ravindra Jadeja has 14 50-plus scores in Tests.

# Jadeja scored his Test career’s 15th half-century.

# Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed run-out in Tests.

# Ravi Ashwin dismissed Steve Smith for the second time in the series, Smith is yet to score off Ashwin.

# India lost their last five wickets for 32 runs in 15.3 overs.

Cameron Green and Pat Cummins are the two unbeaten batsmen in the middle for Australia and are batting on 17 and 15 respectively. The duo has added unbeaten 34 runs thus far.

