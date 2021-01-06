India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the third game against each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The series stands at 1-1 with the Indian team winning the last game by 8 wickets. Right before the third game, the Indian team faced the biggest jolt as KL Rahul has been ousted from the series due to an ankle injury. KL Rahul was also gutted to leave the team and spoke about the same on social media. Meanwhile, the Indian team has announced the playing XI for the match and Rohit Sharma has been included. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report for all the five days of the game. India Playing XI for 3rd Test vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Makes Comeback, Navdeep Saini Set For Debut.

So on the first day, we shall have mild showers even before the start of the match and that could possibly turn the wicket a bit. Ditto on the second day of the game where a passing shower in the morning could change the behaviour of the game. For the rest of three days, the weather will be pleasant and there will be no trace of rain hampering the match. Now check out the snapshot of the weather below:

Check out the weather report for Sydney (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

So as per the curator of Adam Lewis, hard surface and a lot of grass await Team India. The only concern for the curator is the weather. Traditionally the pitch supports spinners on day four and five.

