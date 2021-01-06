Rohit Sharma makes a comeback into India’s playing XI for the third Test against Australia at the SCG starting from January 7, 2021 (Thursday). Navdeep Saini is all set to make his debut for the national tea, in the longest format of the game. The young pacer gets his chance in the team following an injury to Umesh Yadav in the second Test. Both teams enter into the game with the series tied at 1-1. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021: Ajinkya Rahane Can Equal This MS Dhoni Record in Sydney.

Team Indian released their starting XI for the 3rd Test against Australia. The team have made a couple of changes due to the return of players from injury. Ajinkya Rahane will continue to captain the team in the absence of Virat Kohli, while the returning Rohit Sharma has been named as the vice-captain of the team. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Preview.

See Playing XI

NEWS - #TeamIndia announce Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Australia at the SCG. Navdeep Saini is all set to make his debut.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lCZNGda8UD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Mayank Agarwal, who had a difficult series until now has been dropped for the third Test to make way for Rohit Sharma. The opener had missed the opening two games due to injury but is back into the team after recovering and following the completion of his quarantine. Shubman Gill will open the batting alongside him.

Meanwhile, Navdeep Saini will make his debut for the national team and he comes in place of the injured Umesh Yadav. The young pacer impressed in the practice games against Australia A and will be hoping to find that form in this game. Rishabh Pant will continue to keep wickets for the team.

India Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hanuma Vihari, Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).