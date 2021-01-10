The Australia vs India third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) has moved into day five as visitors were set a target of 407 runs. At close of play on day four, India were 98 for two with Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane as the two unbeaten batsmen. Pujara and Rahane were unbeaten on nine and four when play was called off. After Australia’s declaration which came at 312 for six, India were handed a mammoth target after the tea break. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 4 Highlights.

Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma did well to post second consecutive half-century stand. The duo added 71 runs before Gill was aught behind off Josh Hazlewood on an individual score of 31. Rohit continued his good work and then posted a half-century.

Just before the close of the play and soon after completing his half-century, Rohit was caught near the boundary rope after he played a pull shot. Pujara and Rahane then guided India to close of the play. Meanwhile, fins out some stat highlights from the day’s play. Police Removes Few Spectators from SCG After Mohammed Siraj’s Repeated Complaint of Racial Abuse During India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 4 (Watch Video).

# Rohit Sharma scored his 11th Test half-century.

# This was his first Test fifty as an opener in overseas Test.

# First 50+ opening partnership in 4th innings for India away from home since 2006.

# This is the second occasion since 2010, Indian openers managed two 50+ stands in the same Test away from home.

# This is the first time in the last 13 years Indian openers have managed to survive 15 or more overs in the fourth innings of a Test match outside the subcontinent.

# This is only the second time Indian openers have posted two fifty-plus opening stands in a Test match in Australia.

# Marnus Labuschagne scored his tenth Test half-century.

# Steve Smith scored his 30th Test half-century.

# Cameron Green scored his maiden Test half-century.

Earlier, Australia resumed on an overnight score of 103 for two with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith as the two unbeaten batsmen. Both went on to post half-centuries and Cameron Green too scored his maiden half-century as Australia opted for declaration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).