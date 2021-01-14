The Indian team is all set to take on Australia in the last and final Test match of the four-game series. The match will be held at The Gabba in Brisbane. The series currently stands on 1-1 as the third game ended with a draw. The fans witnessed heroic inning from Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari. The Indian team is marred with several injuries and their biggest headache would be finding ideal replacements for the list on injured players. Ahead of this important tie, let’s have a look at the weather and the pitch report for the game at Gabba. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS Match at The Gabba.

The weather will be good on the most day of the game. Only on the fourth day of the match, there could be a heavy shower with a thunderstorm. This could interrupt in the match and or could have a delayed start. The temperature on most days will be around 32-33 degree Celcius and weather will be mostly sunny with a little breeze. Now, let’s have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report (photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The Gabba has had a history of being friendly for the batsman. The pacers might have to toil harder for a wicket. Things are expected to be no different for both teams. However, the rains on day four could change the course of the pitch.

