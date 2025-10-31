India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Australia and India will clash in the second of the three game T20 series in Melbourne with the first game being washed out. Surya Kumar Yadav led India are coming into this competition on the back of a brilliant win in the Asia Cup and they will be keen to continue their winning run. It also gives them an opportunity to test themselves up against a quality team with not much time left for the T20 World Cup. Australia will be featuring in front of a capacity crowd and given how brilliant their home form has been in recent times, they will be tough nut to crack for the visitors. India’s Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Australia: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Melbourne.

Josh Hazlewood will be available for Australia one last time in the series as he drops out after the game to prepare for then Ashes. Sean Abott could be given an opportunity to lead the attack with the new ball. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh make up a formidable opening pair for the hosts and India will do well to keep them quiet. Tim David provides the right balance in the team with his all round skills.

Abhishek Sharma has been India’s impact player with the bat and if he gets going, the team dominates. Suryakumar Yadav had a poor outing in the Asia Cup and he is due some runs and with Tilak Varma and Sanu Samson both part of the middle order, India certainly have the edge here. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana will lead the pace attack for the side with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy as the frontline spinners.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 Match Details

Match India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 Date Friday, October 31 Time 1:45 PM IST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team will clash swords with the Australia national cricket team in the 2nd T20I 2025, which will be played on Friday, October 31. The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 will be hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The high-voltage clash between India and Australia will start at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND vs AUS 2025: Parthiv Patel Feels Arshdeep Singh Unlikely To Be Part of India’s Playing XI for 2nd T20I Against Australia.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs Australia ODI series 2025. Fans in India can watch the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team five-match T20I series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a quality game of cricket with India claiming a narrow victory at the end.

