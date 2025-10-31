The action in the ongoing IND vs AUS T20I series 2025 shifts to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, where India and Australia meet in the second match on October 31. The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 is crucial in the context of the five-match series; the winner will take a 1-0 lead, with the series tied 0-0 after the Canberra match ended in a no-result. The Men in Blue looked well-set for a daunting target, but rain had other plans in India vs Australia 1st T20 2025. In this article, we shall take a look at India's likely XI for the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025. IND vs AUS 2025: Parthiv Patel Feels Arshdeep Singh Unlikely To Be Part of India’s Playing XI for 2nd T20I Against Australia.

Top-Order: As expected, India's opening will be led by Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. The management is unlikely to tinker with the in-form combination that showcased their talents in the first match. Sharma needs to convert his starts, while Gill needs to just bat as the Test captain does. A bad patch in T20I cricket ended for Yadav, who came out all guns blazing in Canberra, and took the game to the opposition.

Middle-Order: A batter who has grabbed his chances and carved out a place for himself in T20Is is Tilak Varma, who can play both the anchor and aggressor roles quite aptly. Sanju Samson has lately been used as a floater, which the team management might continue here as well, with all-rounders like Shivam Dube and Axar Patel slotted in the middle-order.

All-Rounders: In the absence of Hardik Pandya, India tends to field an extra batting all-rounder to provide some depth in the order, which is where Dube and Patel come in. While their utilisation in the field might prove difficult due to conditions on offer, both are apt to adapt to required scenarios. IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025: Varun Aaron Backs India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav To Play Big Knock Against Australia.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah will continue to spearhead India, while the choice for the second seamer remains a toss-up between Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. Singh performed exceptionally well at MCG in his last outing at the venue, so the lanky pacer might get a nod ahead. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy will be the two front-line spinners.

India's Likely XI vs Australia for 1st T20I 2025

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2025 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).