Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will come with all guns blazing when they face the world's all-time best Women's team Australia in the first Semi-final encounter of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on February 23 (Thursday) at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The all-important semifinal number 01 will kick off at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 pm IST.

Despite making it to the top four of the eighth edition of the Women's World Cup, the Women-in-Blue haven't been at their best in the tournament so far. In the group stage, the three wins that India clinched against Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland were all ordinary ones and in their most challenging clash against England, the team faced a discouraging defeat. Having said that, facing the big bull of Women's cricket, Australia, will be a real grind for the Indian camp. However, India Women do possess some big game names the likes of which are Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who can turn it around for the team.

Meanwhile, Australia Women are marching into the semifinal with four wins on the trot backing them. Meg Lanning led side is a team of big moments. Australia Women have faced India in the knockouts many times before as well, including the most recent face-off at Cricket Tournament Final in Commonwealth Games 2022, where the former team emerged as the maiden champions. Though Meg Lanning's side is favourites with respect to what records suggest, the passionate Women-in-Blue India can't be counted out either in Thursday's crucial knockout battle.

When Is IND-W vs AUS-W, Semifinal ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Semifinal 1 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 between IND-W vs AUS-W will be played at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town on February 23 (Thursday). The starting time of the match is 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W, Semifinal, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will provide the Live Telecast of India Women vs Australia Women match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to get the Live action of IND-W vs AUS-W, Semifinal 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IN-W vs AUS-W, Semifinal, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the Live Streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of India Women vs Australia Women on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

