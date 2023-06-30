The schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is now released. India team is set to start their campaign on October 8 with their clash against five-time champions Australia in Chennai. India are desperate to do well in this tournament. They have not won an ICC competition for the last 10 years and the tournament being hosted at their home will give them both advantage of known conditions and also the pressure to perform in front of the home fans. Indian Cricket team and BCCI are very much focused on the task in hand and as a result they have eyed at a roadmap of preparations so that the Indian cricket team enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They are all set to start preparations starting from their tour to West Indies in July and then playing the Asia Cup in September. Amidst this, India is reportedly set to play a three-match ODI series with Australia ahead of the World Cup. Dream11 Set to Sponsor Indian Cricket Team Replacing Byju's For the Next Four Years: Report.

BCCI has confirmed the team’s three-match ODI series against Australia. The ODI series matches will be played after Asia Cup, which ends on September 17. The matches will act as warm-up games for India just ahead of the real Warm-up fixtures of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Since ahead of that India is playing all the games in foreign conditions, it will be a good opportunity for them to settle the team combinations according to the conditions. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer might also return to the squad which makes this series more important to settle in the final combinations and also provide some cricketers much needed match practice. BCCI to Give Every Venue Hosting ICC World Cup 2023 Matches Rs 50 Crore for Upgrading Infrastructure: Report.

India played Australia recently in a three match ODI series in March which the Indian team lost 2-1. India won the first ODI but since then they lost two consecutive ODIs to eventually lose the series. India's batting performance in the series was heavily criticized and ahead of the World Cup campaign they would not want to repeat the same mistakes.

