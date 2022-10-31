Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Rana and Umesh Yadav shared cryptic posts after India's squads for the tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh were announced. While Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Rana did not find a place in any of the teams, Umesh Yadav was named in the Test squad against Bangladesh and left out of the T20Is against New Zealand. Taking to Instagram, all three cricketers shared cryptic posts after the announcement.

Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Rana and Umesh Yadav's Instagram Stories:

Instagram story of Nitish Rana, Umesh Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi. pic.twitter.com/Yz1EVYKgGr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)