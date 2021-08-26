Day 1 of the third Test between India and England at Headingley in Leeds turned out to be quite a disappointing outing for the visiting team as they get all out on the score of 78 runs. The English crowd also was in the news for their behaviour. First, they threw a ball at Mohammed Siraj which obviously left Virat Kohli fuming and then they asked the Indian pacer about the score. This time the Siraj was in no mood to take their behaviour silently and had a befitting reply to the English crowd. ENG vs IND 3rd Test: England Supporters Throw Ball at Indian Fast Bowler Mohammed Siraj at Headingley, Virat Kohli Upset.

Siraj while responding to English fans about the score gestured, "1-0." As one may recall, India is currently leading the five-match test series 1-0 and that's what the Indian pacer pointed out. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media. The fans are also enjoying the same and lauding the Indian pacer for his befitting response. Tensions between the two teams have increased after a war of words between the likes of Virat Kohli and Joe Root in the second Test match.

Video:

Mohammed Siraj signalling to the crowd “1-0” after being asked the score.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Eel8Yoz5Vz — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) August 25, 2021

Talking about the Indian batting line-up, Rohit Sharma became the highest contributor with 19 runs on the board. KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja made their way to the pavilion on single digits. Ajinkya Rahane was the second-highest contributor with 18 runs. James Anderson and Craig Overton slapped three wickets each. Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran walked away with two wickets. Currently, England is batting on the score of 120 with no loss of a wicket.

