With the match evenly poised, India and England would battle it out on the second day of the fourth Test at the Oval, London on Friday, September 03. The match is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After being bowled out for a paltry 191, the Indian bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah, broke the back of England's top-order with three wickets, including the prized one of Joe Root as the hosts ended the first day at 53/3. India lost the toss on the first day and were put into bat and they didn't get off to a good start with both openers-KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma back in the pavilion within the first 10 overs. Cheteshwar Pujara couldn't carry on his from the second innings of the Leeds Test and soon fell to James Anderson. It was skipper Virat Kohli who steadied the ship along with Ravindra Jadeja with a 30-run stand. He scored his 27th Test fifty and also became the fastest to reach 23,000 International runs. WAGS on Camera! Anushka Sharma, Prithi Ashwin, Sanjana Ganesan and Wives of Other Indian Cricketers Strike a Pose During IND vs ENG Oval Test (View Pics)

But after his dismissal, Shardul Thakur led India's fightback with an attractive and entertaining 57 off just 36 balls. He became the second-fastest Indian to score a Test fifty in the process. Striking a rate of 158.33, the right-hander smashed three sixes and hit seven fours to get India to 191 before they were eventually bowled out. Chris Woakes was the star bowler for England with four wickets while Ollie Robinson got three to his name as well. It would be very interesting to see how things unfold on the second day. Here are the live updates of this match. R Ashwin’s Daughter Looking for Father in IND vs ENG Oval Test, Wife Prithi Fires Salvo at Spinner’s Exclusion With This Video

India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England, 4th Test 2021 Day 2 will be played at the Oval Stadium in London. The match will start on September 3, 2021 (Friday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the IND vs ENG match live on Sony Six/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3/HD in Hindi commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary will be available on Sony Ten 4/HD.

India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 2 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services. For Jio users, live streaming will be available on the JioTV app.

