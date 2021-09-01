The five-match series between India and England is nicely poised at one each after three Tests. The two teams now face-off in the fourth, the penultimate Imatch of the series. Needless to say, both the teams will be looking to take an unassailable lead in the series as victory intros fixture would mean no chance of losing the series. Meanwhile, England will be confident going into the match, especially after thumping win in the third Test. Chris Woakes Returns to England Squad, Jos Buttler To Miss the Fourth Test vs India.

Both the teams are set to make some changes to their respective playing XIs. India could rest injured Ravindra Jadeja and add Ravi Ashwin in his place. Another change on cards for India is return of Shardul Thakur in place of Ishant Sharma. England, on the other hand, are likely to bring in Chris Woakes in place of Sam Curran, Ollie Pope in place of Jos Buttler with Jonny Bairstow keeping the wickets.

IND vs ENG 4th Test Head-to-Head

India and England have faced off against each other for a total of 129 times in Test cricket. England hold the edge when it comes to having a better head-to-head record, with 49 victories. India have won 30 matches and the remaining 50 matches have ended in a draw. Ravindra Jadeja Gifts Test Jersey Signed by Indian Players to Michael Vaughan for Charity.

IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021 Key Players

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami will be the key players for India while Ollie Robinson and captain Joe Root will be the players to watch from the English side.

IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021 Mini Battles

Virat Kohli's battle with James Anderson would always headline an India vs England Test match and it continues in this game as well. Rishabh Pant vs Ollie Robinson is another contest that can spice up this Test match.

IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021 Venue

The ENG vs IND 4th Test 2021 will be played at the Oval in London.

IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021 Match Timing

The 4th Test game between India and England has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of India’s tour of England 2021. The ENG vs IND 1st Test will be telecasted live on Sony Sports channels with Sony SIX SD/HD, Sony TEN 1 SD/HD providing the English commentary while Sony Ten 3 SD/HD will telecast the game on TV in Hindi commentary. SL vs IND ENG vs IND 1st Test live online streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England Likely Playing 11: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson/Mark Wood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2021 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).