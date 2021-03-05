Rishabh Pant’s century propelled India to a commanding position in the IND vs ENG 4th Test at Ahmedabad. Pant smashed his third Test hundred and second against England to take India’s lead past 50 runs. At stumps on day 2, India were on 294/7 with Axar Patel (11*) and Washington Sundar (60*) at the crease. This was also Pant’s first Test century on home soil after three 90+ scores in eight innings. He stitched a crucial 113-run stand with Sundar to take India past England‘s first innings total of 205 and hand them a healthy 89-run lead. He was eventually dismissed by James Anderson an over after completing his milestone. India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 2 Live Score Updates.

Anderson and Stokes were the pick of the England bowlers. Anderson took three wickets while Stokes and Jack Leach chipped in with two scalps each. Stokes’ wickets were Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Kohli was out for a duck after edging a bouncer from Stokes to wicket-keeper Ben Foakes. Virat Kohli Lookalike Spotted At Narendra Modi Stadium During IND vs AUS 4th Test Match.

This was the second time in this series Kohli was dismissed for a duck making it the first time since India’s tour of England in 2014 such a thing occurred. Rohit looked settled but was out one-run short of a half-century. Pant and Sundar though halted the collapse and gave India the command of the Test. Take a look at some stat highlights and records from day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test.

# Rishabh Pant recorded his third Test hundred and second against England

# This was Pant's first Test century on Indian soil

# Washington Sundar scored his third Test half-century

# Jack Leach has now dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara four times in the last innings

# This was the second time Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a duck in ongoing India vs England Test series

# Kohli has been dismissed for two ducks in a single Test series for only the second time in his Test series

# He was last out for two ducks in a Test series during India's tour of England in 2014

# Ben Stokes has now dismissed Virat Kohli five times in Test matches. This is the most time he has dismissed a single batsman

Earlier, the visitors were bundled for 205 runs after choosing to bat first. Stokes was the only half-centurion for England while Dan Lawrence scored a fighting 46 to take England past the 200-run mark. Axar Patel took four wickets for India while Ravichandran Ashwin took three and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets.

