Virat Kohli’s lookalike was spotted at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad as India and England face each other in the fourth Test of the four-game series. The hosts have a 2-1 lead in the series and will be looking to seal the tie with a win in the final game as a place in the ICC Test Championship Final against New Zealand is up for grabs. Revenge Complete! Ben Stokes Dismisses Virat Kohli for a Duck, Twitterati React.

While the fans are entertained by yet another highly contested game, they were also left surprised by the presence of Virat Kohli’s lookalike at the stadium. The fan, who was wearing the Indian skipper’s jersey, had many resemblances to the original Virat Kohli as he sported a similar bearded look like that of the cricketer. Mohammed Siraj Accuses Ben Stokes of Abusing Him During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021, Day 1; Opens Up About Virat Kohli’s Confrontation With English All-Rounder.

See Virat Kohli's Lookalike

Team India were brilliant on the opening day of the Test, managing to bundle out the visitors for a score of just over 200. However, England have managed to make a comeback into the game on Day 2 and will be looking to tighten their grip on the encounter as they currently trail the series.

The Indian skipper has had a poor outing in the match as he was dismissed for a duck, continuing his inconsistent run throughout the series. Ben Stokes produced a brilliant delivery to get rid of the Indian skipper, which was the first time since 2014 that Virat Kohli was dismissed without scoring a single run twice in a series.

Day 1 saw England win the crucial toss and elect to bat first, and were bowled out for a below-par 205 in the 76th over. Meanwhile, India after a shaky start on Day 2, managed to gain an upper hand in the game courtesy of yet another brilliant knock by Rishabh Pant.

