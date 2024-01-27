IND vs ENG 1st Test Free Live Streaming Online: India are in a position of strength in the first test against England at Hyderabad with their batters dominating the second day. The hosts continued to flourish with the bat as they secured a 175 runs lead. With the English bowlers looking short of confidence, the third day could be where the visitors get batted out of the game. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is nearing a century and it has been a special knock so far from him considering he has not batted in his usual attacking self. The pitch at Hyderabad has shown signs of holding up which is a good sign for England considering their struggles against spin. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024: England’s Woes Increase As Jack Leach Suffers From Knee Injury.

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been the standout performer for India on the second day with the bat with the former unlucky to miss out on three figures. The Indian management might opt for a declaration somewhere in the second session, to give their bowlers enough opportunity to bowl England out. Axar Patel is a handy batsman and he has shown this once again by providing support to Jadeja out there in the middle.

Joe Root has been England’s best bowler and it does not bode well for their unit considering he is not a frontline spinner. Tom Hartley managed to pick up wickets but his economy rate has been on the higher side. Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed will need to try and stifle India for runs on the third day which has not been the case so far. IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 2024 Stumps: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja Help India Grab a Commanding 175-Run Lead Over England.

When is India vs England, 1st Test 2024 Day 3 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The action in the India vs England 1st Test 2024 is set to resume on Day 3 on Saturday, January 27. The IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and the action will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England, 1st Test 2024 Day 3 Match?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England, 1st Test 2024 Day 3 Match?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of IND vs ENG Test matches on the OTT platform. India will look for quick runs in the first hour of play and it will not be a surprise if the match is wrapped up today itself.

